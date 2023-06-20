Watch Now
Evacuation warning in place after fire erupts near the community of Barona

Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 20, 2023
BARONA, Calif. (KGTV) – Fire crews are on the scene of a fourth brush fire that erupted Tuesday, this time in the community of Barona.

The fire dubbed the Wildcat Fire, started around 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Barona Road, according to Cal Fire. The fire has grown to be between 10 to 15 acres with medium fuels and has the potential to grow to 100 acres. There are currently active water tanker drops.

Cal Fire said the fire is threatening Barona Mesa Road and Calistoga Place.

Evacuation warnings are in place for the south part of the San Diego Country Estates in Ramona, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. No structures are threatened at this time.

At 5:09 p.m., the fire stopped forward progress and has stopped at 20 acres, according to Cal Fire. The evacuation warnings remain in place.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

