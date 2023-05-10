Emergency crews rescue trapped worker from collapsed trench in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Multiple fire departments helped rescue a 40-year-old man who was trapped in a collapsed trench in San Diego's La Mesa Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Miguel Fire Department, crews were called to the area of Lavell Street and San Juan Place around 1:36 p.m. in response to a construction worker who found himself trapped in a trench.

The man was working at a single-family home being built when the trench gave way, and officials say the dirt was up to his waist when they arrived at the scene.

Crews from the San Miguel Fire, Heartland Fire, Cal Fire, and La Mesa Public Works responded to assist in getting the worker out of the trench.

It took an hour and a half to get the man out of the trench. San Miguel Fire says they are monitoring him for compression concerns and other injuries.