El Cajon's Mother Goose Parade canceled due to staffing, supply chain issues

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — El Cajon’s Mother Goose Parade has been called off, with officials citing staffing and supply chain issues for the 2022 cancelation.

Along with the announcement, officials promised that the 2023 holiday event will be “back bigger and better than ever.”

"Due to unprecedented staffing, logistics and supply chain challenges, we are unable to deliver the high quality parade experience and event our community has come to expect and deserve," said Patti Tuttle Shyrock, Executive Director and Past President of the Mother Goose Parade Association.

"We are committed to following the high standards of entertainment and joy that the Mother Goose Parade has brought to tens of thousands of families and residents over the decades; we did not want to produce an event that was anything less than outstanding," she added.

The parade debuted in 1947 and is San Diego County’s largest parade. The event is normally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving and is filled with floats, bands, as well as helium and static balloons.

"We can't thank all of our fans, supporters, sponsors and community champions enough for their unending support of the Mother Goose Parade and we are thrilled to start building excitement for the 2023 event,” added Shyrock.

The news follows two consecutive years of virtual parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

