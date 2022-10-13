Watch Now
El Cajon Valley HS coach on leave in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Posted at 12:48 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 15:48:42-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The Grossmont Union High School District said Thursday it is investigating after a coach at El Cajon Valley High School was accused of sexual misconduct.

The district said when it learned about the allegations, it immediately told law enforcement and Child Welfare Services.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our students," the district's statement read.

If the investigation finds the sexual misconduct allegations are true, the district says it will take "appropriate disciplinary action up to and including dismissal."

The coach is currently on leave as the police and district investigations continue.

The district did not provide more details surrounding the situation to avoid interfering with the investigation and to keep privacy for the people involved.

