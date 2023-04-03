El Cajon Police: Teen found with stolen firearm among group of reported runaways

EL CAJON, Calif, (KGTV) — A 14-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home was returned to his parent Monday after El Cajon police say they found him carrying a stolen gun at an apartment complex Monday morning.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, officers received a call around 11:15 a.m. from a resident at an apartment complex in the 1390 block of E Washington Avenue about two teenagers sleeping in the pool area overnight.

The resident told police they asked the teens to go home and the teens became confrontational and refused to leave.

When authorities arrived, they say they approached several teenagers and learned some of them had run away from their homes. That is when they also recovered a stolen gun from the 14-year-old boy.

EPD says all the teens were released to their parents except for the one with the firearm. Police tried to book him into Juvenile Hall for possession of a loaded, stolen, and concealed firearm, but the Juvenile Hall said the teen did not meet its criteria for booking.

The 14-year-old boy was later released to a parent.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311. Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.