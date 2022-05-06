Watch
El Cajon Police search for man possibly armed with rifle suspected of starting fire

Posted at 2:06 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 17:06:30-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Police in El Cajon are searching for a man possibly armed with a rifle who is suspected of intentionally starting a house fire Friday afternoon.

El Cajon Police said a 55-year-old white man was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Redwood Avenue. The 6-foot, 185-pound man may have left the scene while carrying a rifle, according to police.

The man is believed to have ignited a fire that burned a house on the street -- a blaze that forced the street’s closure.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they spot someone matching the man’s description.

