Teen injured in shooting at Parkway Plaza mall parking lot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says one person was injured in a shooting at the Parkway Plaza Mall's parking lot.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday outside of the Spirit Halloween Store at Parkway Plaza, located at 291 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.

The 16-year-old male victim stumbled into the Halloween store after the shooting, and the shooter ran away, according to the sheriff's department.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to get their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds treated.

The El Cajon Police Department also responded to the scene.

At 16:37 hours EL Cajon Police received a call of a disturbance at Parkway Plaza mall which led to one subject being shot. One 16 year old victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The crime scene was processed and the investigation is ongoing. — El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) September 17, 2023

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter and photojournalist to the scene to gather more information.