Teen injured in shooting at Parkway Plaza mall parking lot

KGTV
Posted at 6:20 PM, Sep 16, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says one person was injured in a shooting at the Parkway Plaza Mall's parking lot.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday outside of the Spirit Halloween Store at Parkway Plaza, located at 291 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.

The 16-year-old male victim stumbled into the Halloween store after the shooting, and the shooter ran away, according to the sheriff's department.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to get their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds treated.

The El Cajon Police Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter and photojournalist to the scene to gather more information.

