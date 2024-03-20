Watch Now
El Cajon police arrest homeless man on child porn & drug charges

Posted at 12:11 PM, Mar 20, 2024
EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says it arrested a homeless man early Wednesday morning on possession charges of child pornography and drugs.

According to police, officers found the 37-year-old Escondido man sleeping in his vehicle in the 800 block of Broadway in El Cajon around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. The press release says officers contacted the man, identified as Alexander Ingles, about a vehicle code violation, and they learned he was on probation related to drug sales and previously possessing child porn.

When officers did a compliance search, they found graphic images of child porn on Ingles' phone, as well as a "usable amount" of methamphetamine on his person, ECPD says.

He was booked into the San Diego County Jail on multiple felony charges and for violating the terms of his probation.

