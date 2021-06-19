East County vegetation fire grows to 100 acres

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters in East County were battling a 100-acre vegetation fire in Canebreak Canyon Saturday, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Overland Fire, was first reported to be 10 acres at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. By 10 a.m., it had grown to 20-30 acres. And by 11 a.m., it had grown to 100 acres and was 0% contained.

"Ground access remains difficult," Cal Fire tweeted. "Additional air resources are at scene."

#OverlandFire [Update] The Fire is approximately 100 acres 0% contained. Ground access remains difficult. Additional Air resources are at scene. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 19, 2021

The fire was a half-mile west of County Highway S2.

"Light flash fuels, moderate rate of spread running uphill," Southern California Air Operations tweeted.

"Air attack advising it will be an extended attack fire due to inaccessibility issues," the agency said.