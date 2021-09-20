Watch
Driver pulled from rollover crash on I-8 crash near El Cajon

ABC 10News
Emergency crews rescued a man after spending 20 minutes using the jaws of life to extricate him from a vehicle rollover overnight on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 09:16:29-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Emergency crews rescued a man after spending 20 minutes using the jaws of life to extricate him from a vehicle rollover overnight Monday.

The man was trapped after his SUV overturned on eastbound Interstate 8, west of Dunbar Lane, just after midnight, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers said the driver appeared to have collided with the back of a dump truck, causing the SUV to roll over.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the roof off of the vehicle, freeing the man after about 20 minutes.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

CHP closed the eastbound lanes of I-8 for about 30 minutes as the rescue took place.

It wasn't immediately clear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

