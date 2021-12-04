Driver passes out at the wheel, crashes bus into tree in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The driver of a child care bus was hospitalized after passing out at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree in Spring Valley Friday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the 9000 block of Cristobal Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of the KinderCare Learning Centers bus passed out at the wheel when the bus hit a Tacoma truck parked nearby before jumping a curb and hitting a tree.

According to officers, the tree stopped the bus from striking a home. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Two children aboard the bus at the time of the crash were uninjured.

