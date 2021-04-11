Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Driver injured when SUV goes off road in Fallbrook

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Courtsey
Fire truck engine
Posted at 3:06 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 18:06:16-04

FALLBROOK (CNS) - An elderly woman was injured Sunday when the SUV she was driving went off a road in Fallbrook and down an embankment, fire officials said.

The crash happened at 12:55 p.m. Sunday on South Mission Road south of Quail Knoll Road, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

Five units from the NCFPD arrived on scene and firefighters extricated the woman from the silver SUV and brought her up to the roadway, Choi said.

She was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the captain said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

CLICK TO DONATE!