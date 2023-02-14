Driver dies in semi-truck crash along I-8 in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — Eastbound Interstate 8 in Alpine is closed following a deadly semi-truck crash Monday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:30 on Interstate 8 near Tavern Road.

CHP said a fully loaded car carrier was traveling east in the slow lane when, for an unknown reason, another semi-truck slammed into the back of the vehicle before bursting into flames.

The driver of the second truck died at the scene, CHP added. The driver of the car carrier was uninjured.

Eastbound I-8 is closed for an “indefinite about of time” while the crash is under investigation.

