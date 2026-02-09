Deputies raid Spring Valley home, seize drugs, weapons, stolen vehicles

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — Deputies who served a search warrant at a Spring Valley home Friday morning came across a cache of illicit drugs and weapons and a variety of stolen vehicles.

Personnel with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office served the warrant at the residence in the 10300 block of Del Rio Road, near Sweetwater Springs Boulevard and Del Rio Road, at about 6 a.m., Sgt. Gerardo Mateus said.

"More than 20 firearms and (gun) parts were seized, along with military armored vests and large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine," Mateus said. "Deputies also recovered two stolen motorcycles, a Home Depot rental truck and a toy-hauler trailer, which had still not been reported as stolen"

Additionally, deputies found a "small fraud lab... used to falsely create license plates and other (counterfeit) items," Mateus said.

Jailed in connection with the alleged thefts and counterfeiting offenses was Bruce Brian Ron, 34. Details on his arrest were not released.

