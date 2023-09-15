Deputies make arrest in El Cajon homicide, victim identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a suspicious death that happened in the El Cajon area earlier in September.

According to deputies, the department was first alerted about the suspicious death around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. The body was found in the 1200 block of Harbison Canyon Road in unincorporated El Cajon.

The department says the body clearly had trauma to its upper body. Deputies have identified the victim as Samuel Holthaus, 59.

On the day the body was found, investigators from the department's Homicide Unit came to the scene. The Medical Examiner's Office later verified that homicide was the cause of Holthaus' death.

During the investigation, deputies identified Kenneth McNally, 40, as the suspect, and the Sheriff's Fugitive Task Force arrested him.

"The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation," the press release says.

The department's press release did not provide more information about how McNally was arrested.

If you have information for deputies about this case, reach out to the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.