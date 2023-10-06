Deputies increase presence at Mt. Empire Jr. High after shooting threat posted on social media

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Parents of students at Mount Empire Junior High School in Pine Valley reported a shooting threat against the school that circulated on social media, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say parents made the report Thursday night after seeing Instagram posts created from an anonymous account. Deputies and juvenile detectives made contact with a student who they believe was involved; however, they have not made any arrests.

The San Diego County Office of Education says the posts used recycled images from the internet. The school district asked for an increased law enforcement presence on the campus for Friday.

The school district sent the following message to parents:

“We understand that this is upsetting and share your concern. Students, parents, and employees are justifiably upset and this causes a ripple effect of emotions throughout our community. Unfortunately, these types of threats follow a disturbing and upsetting national trend that is impacting schools throughout our country. We thank you for your continued use of the Say Something App and for continuing to communicate with your children about what they are encountering on social media. We assure you that we will continue to work closely with law enforcement on this matter and we assure you that the person who is responsible for these terroristic threats will be held accountable.”

The investigation is ongoing.