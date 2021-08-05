Watch
Deputies bust illegal Spring Valley pot dispensary

Posted at 9:07 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 00:07:59-04

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) - Deputies raided an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley Wednesday, seizing hundreds of pounds of cannabis products and arresting six people.

The personnel, including a SWAT team, served a search warrant at the illicit business in the 9800 block of Campo Road about 7 a.m., sheriff's Sgt. Kamon Harris said.

During the enforcement operation, deputies impounded 150 pounds of processed marijuana; 100 pounds of edible items spiked with tetrahydrocannabinol, the intoxicating substance in cannabis; 100 pounds of THC- infused vape products and concentrated marijuana; a small amount of cocaine; and about $2,700 worth of U.S. currency.

"We want to (ensure that) those we serve know the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is listening to the community and recognizes the negative impact illegal marijuana dispensaries have on our neighborhoods.," Harris said.

"Felony charges will be filed with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office against the six people who were arrested at the scene."

