Crimestoppers: 3 Burglars wanted for stealing nearly $10K from home in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Crimestoppers has released images to the public in hopes of identifying three men suspected of breaking into an El Cajon home and stealing nearly $10,000 and property last month.

The burglary happened on Thursday, July 21 around 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Saxton Lane in Unincorporated El Cajon.

Detectives say the three men smashed a glass door to the master bedroom and used two pry bars to forcibly open a locked safe. They took $9,000 in cash and another small safe with a handgun. The men fled the scene and were last seen heading south into a nearby canyon.

The burglars are described in the details below:

Suspect #1 is described as a black man standing about 5'10" tall. He was wearing a black jacket, green hood/mask, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect #2 is described as a black man standing about 6" tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black mask, grey pants, and dark grey "Yeezy" shoes.

Suspect #3 is described as a black juvenile standing about 5'8" tall. He was wearing a green hoodie, grey pants, and purple and white Nike "Dunks."

If you recognize these suspects or have any information about this incident, call the Alpine Sheriff's Station at (619) 659-2600 or the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.