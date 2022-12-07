Crews rescue woman after car ends up in pool at senior complex in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Emergency crews rescued an elderly woman who was trapped in her car after she drove through a metal gate and landed in a pool at a senior living complex in San Diego's Spring Valley neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at 2:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Kempton Street at Covenant Living at Mount Miguel.

According to officials, the 86-year-old woman reportedly got her foot stuck on the gas pedal of her Chrysler 300 and reversed across a parking lot before crashing through a metal gate and falling into the swimming pool at the complex.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they tied the car to nearby palm trees and worked to safely rescue the woman. No other injuries have been reported, and the woman is being checked by paramedics for further evaluation.