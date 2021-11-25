Watch
Crews battle Santee brush fire against strong winds

Bruce Andres
Posted at 11:49 AM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 15:09:31-05

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Fire crews are working quick to put out a fire near Walker Preserve Trail in Santee. This comes as high wind and red flag warnings are in effect for high risk fire areas.

The fire was reported to be burning on 9500 North Magnolia Avenue. As of Noon Thursday, the brush fire has burned 10 acres with no containment, according to the Santee Fire Department.

Structures are threatened, but no structure are currently on fire, said SFD.

A Public Safety Alert has been issued from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department: Evacuation warning in the Santee area near Hill Creek/Rams Gate. Evacuate through Jeremy Street to N. Magnolia Ave to Pathways Church at 9638 Carlton Hills Blvd.

A spell of hot, dry weather and strong Santa Ana winds will intensify wildfire hazards in the East County. Earlier this week, SDG&E announced the potential for blackouts in fire-prone areas.

A red flag warning will be in place until 6 p.m. Friday for San Diego County mountains and inland valleys.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

