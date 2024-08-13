Court once again blocks Fanita Ranch housing project in Santee area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Fanita Ranch development project, which would bring 3,000 homes to a high fire hazard severity zone in the Santee area, was blocked by a judge on Friday, according to a press release from a nonprofit opposed to it.

The Center for Biological Diversity's release says the San Diego Superior Court invalidated the project because it violates California's environmental protection laws.

In 2022, the Santee City Council approved the homes through a process that prevented the project from needing voter approval; however, opponents filed suit, leading to Friday's ruling.

“The court rightly rejected the city’s attempt to ram through the Fanita Ranch project without considering the dangers of developing in a wildfire-prone zone,” says John Buse, senior counsel at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This decision is a victory for the exceptionally diverse wildlife here and for neighboring residents who won’t face an increased risk of wildfire ignition now that this project is again blocked.”

This project has been shot down in court multiple times. The homes would have brought roughly 10,000 new residents to the Santee area.

The developer says the housing is badly needed and vows to keep fighting for the project.

"Nobody can seem to get housing built in San Diego County anymore. We're going to go to the appellate court and try our hardest to overturn the ruling and get a favorable ruling for us, so we can provide homes for Santee residents and East County residents, so they have somewhere to live," says Jeff O'Connor, the vice president for HomeFed Corporation.

Buse says although California obviously needs housing, this wasn't the right spot for development.

"This project was not an affordable project... Regardless of that, it was cited in the wrong spot," says Buse. "We need to do better in building housing, not in outlying, open space areas that are fire prone and environmentally sensitive, but in existing cities and infill areas."