Classes canceled Wednesday for Julian students due to snow, freezing temperatures

Posted at 9:36 PM, Feb 15, 2022
JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) — Three San Diego County school districts have canceled classes Wednesday for a snow day, the county’s Office of Education said.

Students in the Julian Union Elementary and the Julian Union High school districts will stay home Wednesday, and will have a delayed start on Thursday.

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,"the SDCOE said in a press release.

The SDCOE also said Spencer Valley School District will be closed Wednesday, and Warner Unified School District will have a two-hour late start. The SDCOE said they will share any additional updates on their Twitter page.

No other districts have announced weather-related closures as of 9:35 p.m.

