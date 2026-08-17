Church Fire breaks out in Campo with dangerous rate of spread

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) — A brush fire with a dangerous rate of spread broke out in Campo Monday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze named the Church Fire started around 2 p.m. near Church Road.

As of 2:40 p.m., the blaze had grown to 20 acres with a dangerous rate of sprad and structures threatened.

Evacuation orders have been issued for zones SDC-2329, SDC-2330, SDC-2331 with evacuation warnings issued for zones SDC-2332, SDC-2333, SDC-2407. Click here to view the full map.

Cameras in the area showed thick white and black smoke rising from the area.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.