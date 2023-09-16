Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Child and teen suffer major injuries during SR-94 crash in El Cajon

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 1:05 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 16:05:53-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy suffered major injuries during a Saturday morning crash on State Route 94 in the El Cajon area.

According to officers, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m., on SR-94's westbound lanes at College Avenue. A 33-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry with her son and daughter inside. CHP says the children weren't wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Officers say "for reasons still under investigation," the woman swerved her Camry into another lane, crashing into a 2013 Dodge Challenger.

Both cars went off the freeway and landed on College Avenue's on-ramp for SR-94 west, CHP says.

The Camry flipped in the process, throwing the girl and boy out of the car. Although their injuries are major, officers say they were non-life-threatening.

Everyone, including the 43-year-old woman who drove the Challenger, were taken to a hospital in the area via ambulance to receive medical attention.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For Air Show Info

Click Here For Air Show Info