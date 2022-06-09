CBP seizes nearly $500K worth of fentanyl in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly half a million dollars worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Calexico Port of Entry Sunday, the agency said.

Authorities discovered the drugs inside a car driven by a 24-year-old woman on Sunday, June 4 around 1 p.m.

According to CBP, the woman applied for entry into the U.S. when she was referred to an inspection point. “The vehicle went through a machine, similar to an x-ray, that revealed anomalies in multiple areas of the vehicle. A CBP human/narcotic detecting dog screened the vehicle and alerted CBP officers to the presence of narcotics,” the agency said.

During the inspection, officers discovered 175 packages hidden throughout the car that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. The drugs weighed just over 216 pounds and have an estimated street value of $472,740, the agency reported.

The driver was arrested for narcotic smuggling and was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement before being booked into the El Centro Detention Facility.