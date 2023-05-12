Watch Now
Car crash in Jamul leaves woman trapped, 2 other people seriously injured

Posted at 11:13 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 02:13:09-04

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — Three people have been hospitalized following a major crash in East San Diego County where a woman was trapped in a car Thursday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers received a call around 7:08 p.m. about a crash involving two cars at State Route 94 and Otay Lakes Road in rural Jamul.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a woman who was trapped in her car. She was rescued and flown to Sharp Memorial with serious injuries.

Police say the other car was occupied by a man and a woman and they both were taken to a local hospital by paramedics. They also had major injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

