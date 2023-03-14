Watch Now
California Highway Patrol: Man fatally struck by car on Interstate 8

California Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:51:08-04

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in El Cajon, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.

The victim, an unidentified man, died at the scene on westbound Interstate 8, where he was struck just after 8:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

CHP officials said a 44-year-old Spring Valley man was driving a 2016 Kia and was trying to switch lanes when the victim walked in front of his vehicle for unknown reasons. The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor for the driver of the Kia, but it was unknown if the pedestrian was under the influence, according to the CHP.

An investigation was continuing.

