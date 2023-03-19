Cal Fire San Diego responds to RV fire in Jamul

JAMUL, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego says it responded to an RV fire in the Jamul area Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Skyline Truck Trail and Babel Drive around 4:40 p.m. When first responders arrived, they discovered half of the RV in flames and began to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported in this fire, but one person was displaced. The RV was towing a vehicle — it's not clear at this point whether that vehicle caught fire too.

Cal Fire requested the Red Cross' help to assist the person who was displaced.

A Cal Fire spokesperson estimated crews would be out on the scene until about 6:30 p.m.