CAL FIRE battles brush Marron Fire in Dulzura

Posted at 10:25 PM, Jul 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — CAL FIRE crews were battling a 70-acre blaze in the Dulzura area late Saturday.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. along Marron Valley Road, south of South Bay Rod & Gun Club in Dulzura. The fire ignited with a moderate rate of spread in medium to heavy fuels, CAL FIRE reported.

As of 10:20 p.m., CAL FIRE said the fire's spread had been stopped at 70 acres and was 15% contained. Evacuation orders for Bee Canyon Rd. and evacuation warnings for Little Tecate Rd. were also lifted.

Fire crews were expected to work through the night building containment line around the fire.

