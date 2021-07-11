CAL FIRE battles brush Marron Fire in Dulzura

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — CAL FIRE crews were battling a 70-acre blaze in the Dulzura area late Saturday.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. along Marron Valley Road, south of South Bay Rod & Gun Club in Dulzura. The fire ignited with a moderate rate of spread in medium to heavy fuels, CAL FIRE reported.

As of 10:20 p.m., CAL FIRE said the fire's spread had been stopped at 70 acres and was 15% contained. Evacuation orders for Bee Canyon Rd. and evacuation warnings for Little Tecate Rd. were also lifted.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire along Marron Valley Rd south of the South Bay Rod & Gun Club in Dulzura. Two acres, moderate rate of spread in medium/heavy fuels. #MarronFire pic.twitter.com/idqZS3ZBEA — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 11, 2021

Fire crews were expected to work through the night building containment line around the fire.