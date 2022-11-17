Cal Fire battles brush fire in Jamul canyon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fire crews are working to stop the spread of a brush fire that broke out in a canyon in the Jamul area in East County Wednesday evening.

According to Cal Fire, the fire started around 7:31 p.m. on Willow Glen Drive and Steele Canyon Road.

The fire is reported to have reached at least five acres with a moderate rate of spread and has heavy fuel. Cal Fire says they are focusing on a ground attack using dozers.

An abandoned structure was burned in the canyon, but no other buildings or homes are being threatened by the fire at this time. Authorities have not issued an evacuation alert.

The National Weather Service in San Diego reported the fire was visible from satellite and says relative humidity is very low between 10-15%. Peak gusts in the area were reported to be 20 miles per hour.