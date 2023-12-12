Burglar arrested in La Mesa after 5-hour standoff, police say

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — The La Mesa Police Department says it arrested a burglary suspect following a five-hour standoff at an apartment complex.

According to police, officers first responded to a report about a burglary at a vacant apartment in the 8500 block of Chloe Ave. in La Mesa around 8:45 a.m.

The apartment manager told officers they believed the suspect was still inside the apartment, and when officers tried to contact the burglar, he refused to come out.

LMPD's press release says officers then heard the burglar barricading the door, and he claimed to have a hostage inside as well.

The officers were familiar with the suspect, since he had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for a theft-related charge, according to police. Apartments nearby the suspect's location were evacuated as more units responded to the scene, including LMPD's Special Response Team, the San Diego Sheriff's Department's Crisis Negotiation Team and a K-9 from the San Diego Police Department.

"Over the next five hours, law enforcement worked to communicate with the subject, who finally surrendered and was taken into custody," the release states.

LMPD says the suspect did not have a hostage inside the apartment, and no injuries happened during the incident. During the standoff, the 8500 block of Buckland Ave. was closed to traffic, but it has since reopened.

People who were evacuated from their apartments returned home safely.

Police identified the suspect as Dnico Hooks, a 37-year-old man from La Mesa. He was booked at the San Diego County Jail for the outstanding felony warrant and an additional burglary charge.