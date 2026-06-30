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Brush fire threatens dispensary near Santa Ysabel

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Sky 10
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SANTA YSABEL, Calif. (KGTV) — Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire threatening a dispensary near Santa Ysabel.

The blaze was reported on the 25000 block of Highway 79 shortly after 5 p.m. So far, the fire has scorched 10-12 acres and is burning uphill at a slow to moderate rate of spread.

Photos from the area show thick smoke rising into the air as the flames burn near structures.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

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