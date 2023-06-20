Brush fire sparks along Interstate 8 in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Crews are working to contain a brush fire that sparked along Interstate 8 in El Cajon Tuesday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol, the fire started along I-8 near El Cajon Boulevard just before 2:20 p.m.

Video from Sky10 showed thick, white smoke rising from the grassy field as crews quickly worked to contain the fire.

At this time, the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Watch video from the scene below:

https://goo.gl/maps/D9Uh2zzbPQu7WRGN8

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.