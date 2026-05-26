Brush fire near Spring Valley prompts evacuation orders

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire burning in Spring Valley, prompting evacuations Tuesday evening.

According to Watch Duty, crews from the San Miguel Fire Department responded to reports of a fire that quickly spread to 2 acres around 7:36 p.m. Firefighters later discovered a second fire north of the original reported incident, with flames burning on both sides of a canyon.

The forward rate of the fire is now stopped at 5 acres. Officials said threats to nearby structures have been temporarily contained.

A temporary evacuation point for nearby resident has been established at the Target parking lot located at 935 Sweetwater Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

