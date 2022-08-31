Border 32 Fire grows to over 150 acres, evacuations in place

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is battling a brush fire that erupted near Highway 94 and Barret Lake in Dulzura and has prompted evacuations to some homes in the area.

The Border 32 Fire has grown to be between be over 150 acres and has destroyed at least one structure, according to a tweet from Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire. Additional fire crews have been called in to assist.

Evacuations

Evacuations are now in place for those living in the following areas:

Barret Lake Road and Coyote Holler areas

East of Round Potrero Road in Potrero

Near SR-94 and Barret Smith Road

Temporary Evacuation Points

A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Jamul Casino at 14145 Campo Road. The Red Cross will be providing aid to those at this location.

A second temporary evacuation point is being set up at Potrero County Park at 24800 Potrero Park Drive for those having trouble reaching the Jamul Casino.

Another temporary evacuation point has been established at Campo Elementary at 1654 Buckman Springs Road in Campo.

Residents needing a place to take their pets can go to the San Diego County Animal Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita. For additional information, call the County Animal Services at 619-236-2341.

Road closures

SR 94 is currently closed in both directions near Bowmans Road, according to a tweet from Caltrans. There is no estimated time when the road will reopen at this time.

.@CHP_San_Diego has both Eastbound and Westbound closed on SR-94 near Bowmans Road due to a brush fire in the area. ETA for reopening unknown. https://t.co/pt1qWYrd24 pic.twitter.com/KY1b66Wkxu — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 31, 2022

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.


