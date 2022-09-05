Brush fire in Witch Creek east of Ramona sparks evacuations

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire is responding to a brush fire in Witch Creek east of Ramona Monday.

According to the agency, the 20 to 30-acre brush fire, named the Ceasar Fire, started along Highway 78 near Ramona Trails Drive. The blaze has a moderate rate of spread.

Cal Fire said there is an immediate structure threat on Rancho Santa Fe Court. Those in the area are asked to evacuate.

The 78 is currently closed at Magnolia Avenue and Sutherland Dam Road.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Watch Commander: A brush fire is burning in the Ramona Area near SR 78 and Ramona Trails. There's concern the fire may spread to nearby homes, so be prepared to evacuate if a notification is made in your area or deputies tell you to go. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 5, 2022