Brush fire in Witch Creek east of Ramona sparks evacuations

Bob Lyon
Posted at 12:11 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 15:27:46-04

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire is responding to a brush fire in Witch Creek east of Ramona Monday.

According to the agency, the 20 to 30-acre brush fire, named the Ceasar Fire, started along Highway 78 near Ramona Trails Drive. The blaze has a moderate rate of spread.

Cal Fire said there is an immediate structure threat on Rancho Santa Fe Court. Those in the area are asked to evacuate.

The 78 is currently closed at Magnolia Avenue and Sutherland Dam Road.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

