Brush fire burning near Tecate, Calif., structures threatened

TECATE, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire is responding to a brush fire just west of Tecate, California Thursday evening.

According to the agency, the fire has currently scorched four acres and has the potential to burn 2,000 acres.

Currently, four structures are being threatened by the blaze.

Cal Fire said it is sending engines, crews, dozers, and aircraft to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.