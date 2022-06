RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Cal Fire is working to tame a brush fire in Ramona that has burned at least five acres Wednesday.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze started along Highland Valley Road and Wyneland Road in Ramona just before 4 p.m.

The agency said the fire has the potential to consume 100 acres. Watch video of the fire below:



10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.