Border Patrol agents involved in deadly Campo shooting

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) -- One man died after being shot by Border Patrol agents following a pursuit in Campo late Friday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Agents began chasing a vehicle with three men inside around 10:30 p.m., the department said. The pursuit ended in a gas station parking lot at the intersection of State Route 94 and Buckman Springs Road.

“A confrontation ensued, resulting in three agents discharging their firearms,” according to the department.

The driver of the vehicle was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

It’s unclear if any agents were injured during the incident. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

