Boil water order lifted for Butterfield Ranch water system

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) -- A boil water order was lifted Thursday for hundreds of customers within the Butterfield Ranch water system after E. coli was discovered in drinking water.

On Saturday, the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced the water system, located on the 14000 block of Great Southern Overland in Julian, tested positive for the bacteria.

The system supplies water to 313 service connections, including 75 manufactured homes, 233 RV spaces, an office with a store, a clubhouse, and three swimming pools. The community had to boil their water for five days.

“The presence of E.Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste,” the department said.

Health effects of the bacteria include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches. No injuries or illnesses related to E. Coli have been reported.