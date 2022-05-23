Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Boil water order issued for Warner Unified School District after E. coli discovered

water faucet
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AP
water faucet
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 19:05:55-04

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. (KGTV) — A boil water order has been issued for the Warner Unified School District water system after E. coli was detected.

According to the county, only the main campus, located at 30951 Highway 79, is affected. The water system serves a daily population of 150 students and staff.

“The presence of E. Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste,” the county said.

Symptoms of E. coli include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches.

E. Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems,” the county added.

The order remains in effect until laboratory tests confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30PM

Asian in America News Special