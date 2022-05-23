Boil water order issued for Warner Unified School District after E. coli discovered

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. (KGTV) — A boil water order has been issued for the Warner Unified School District water system after E. coli was detected.

According to the county, only the main campus, located at 30951 Highway 79, is affected. The water system serves a daily population of 150 students and staff.

“The presence of E. Coli bacteria indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste,” the county said.

Symptoms of E. coli include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and headaches.

“E. Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems,” the county added.

The order remains in effect until laboratory tests confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply.

