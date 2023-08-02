Body found during search for missing hiker on El Cajon Mountain

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A body was found during a search for a missing hiker on El Cajon Mountain on Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

On Monday, a 34-year-old man began his hike at around 9 a.m. and was expected to return around 2:00 p.m. When he failed to return, his family called the sheriff’s department.

SDCSD established a command post at the Lakeside Christian Church in the 13000 block of El Monte Road and activated the search and rescue unit. SAR volunteers searched the area with the assistance of the sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter unit throughout the night.

On Tuesday at around 8:45 a.m., a body was found dead near a hiking trail on El Cajon Mountain, SDCSD said.

Once the body is recovered, it will be turned over to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, which will make a positive identification of the man. They will also determine the cause and manner of death pending notification of his family.

