Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Barbecue grill fire leaves two homes destroyed in Spring Valley

items.[0].videoTitle
Firefighters say a barbecue may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed two homes in the Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 00:49:25-05

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters say a barbecue may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed two homes in the Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of San Bernandino Avenue.

According to the San Miguel Fire Department, they believe the fire from a barbecue grill got out of control at one of the homes. The fire quickly engulfed that home and spread next door.

Officials say a neighbor was on her way home when she saw the smoke, and her son gave her the update.

The blaze left both homes extensively damaged. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE