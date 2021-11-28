Barbecue grill fire leaves two homes destroyed in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters say a barbecue may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed two homes in the Spring Valley neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of San Bernandino Avenue.

According to the San Miguel Fire Department, they believe the fire from a barbecue grill got out of control at one of the homes. The fire quickly engulfed that home and spread next door.

Officials say a neighbor was on her way home when she saw the smoke, and her son gave her the update.

The blaze left both homes extensively damaged. No injuries were reported.