Bail bond agent shot in face at abandoned building in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — El Cajon Police are investigating after a bail bondsman was shot in the face Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the incident began at an abandoned building on the 300 block of West Lexington Street around 4:15 p.m.

The department said two bail bond agents were searching for someone inside the building when they got into a confrontation with a person inside and one of the agents was shot in the face. The agent was taken to the hospital for treatment before being released.

The suspected shooter, who according to police was not the individual the bail bond agents were looking for, was also taken to the hospital after being tased.