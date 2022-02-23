Authorities searching for missing 6-year-old taken from Spring Valley school

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 6-year-old girl taken from her elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, Joylin Gutierrez was taken from Kempton Elementary School on the 700 block of Kempton Street in Spring Valley around 1:15 p.m.

“Joylin is believed to be with her biological, non-custodial parent, 45-year-old Wendy Gutierrez,” the department said.

The pair were last seen around 4 p.m. in the area near East Plaza Boulevard and South Harbison Avenue in National City.

Joylin is described as a Hispanic girl who is three feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweater.

Wendy is described as a Hispanic woman who is five feet, four inches tall with bright blue hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

