Authorities search for man accused of trying to lure kids into car in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of trying to lure children into his car in Spring Valley.

According to the Department, there have been two incidents of a man trying to lure children into his car between February 17 and February 28.

The department said the first incident happened near Kempton Street Elementary on the 700 block of Kempton Street. The second incident happened near a 7-Eleven on the 10000 block of Campo Road.

“In both cases, neither child got into the man's car. They are home safe with their families,” the department said. “Detectives are still investigating to determine if these two incidents are related.”

The children told detectives that the person who followed them is reportedly a Black man between the ages of 30 and 40 driving a black car, possibly a Dodge Challenger or Charger. One of the children also said the car may have tinted windows and a scratch on the rear bumper.

“The children also told detectives the driver had a passenger whom they describe as a white man between 30 and 40 years old,” authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

