Authorities search for 14-year-old who disappeared horseback riding

Posted at 7:51 PM, Apr 20, 2023
VALLEY CENTER, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared while horseback riding.

According to the department, 14-year-old Logan Claiborne was last seen Thursday afternoon on a trail near the 13000 block of Ricks Ranch Road in Valley Center.

Authorities said his horse was found, but Logan never returned home.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black or blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

