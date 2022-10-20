Assault leaves one dead in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - An assault near Sweetwater Reservoir left one person dead and another in custody Thursday.

The fatal altercation in the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley was reported about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies detained a possible suspect in the area, Lt. Scott Roller said.

Further details about the assault -- including the identities of the suspect and victim, and what type of weapon, if any, was involved -- remained unavailable early Thursday afternoon.