Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Assault leaves one dead in Spring Valley

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 4:15 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 19:15:43-04

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - An assault near Sweetwater Reservoir left one person dead and another in custody Thursday.

The fatal altercation in the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley was reported about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies detained a possible suspect in the area, Lt. Scott Roller said.

Further details about the assault -- including the identities of the suspect and victim, and what type of weapon, if any, was involved -- remained unavailable early Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today

Let’s see 20/20! Donate Today