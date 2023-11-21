Arrests made in shooting deaths of teens at El Cajon house party

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens at an El Cajon house party, El Cajon Police announced Tuesday.

Police said 21-year-old Bruce Luu and 24-year-old Dan Nalab, both San Diego residents, were identified as suspects in the Oct. 28 incident and arrested over the weekend.

According to police, Nalab was taken into custody on Nov. 18 by Chula Vista Police on an unrelated firearms charge.

Luu was located in San Diego and apprehended by ECPD officers/detectives, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Fore and East County Regional Gang Task Force on Nov. 20, police said.

Both men were booked on first-degree murder charges and being held without bail at San Diego’s Central Jail.

The arrests stemmed from a shooting that occurred in the late evening hours of Oct. 28, in the 700 block of Mahogany Drive in El Cajon. Police said officers were dispatched to the area after 911 callers reported a loud house party and shots fired.

Police stated, “Upon arrival, officers saw numerous people fleeing from the area. Two victims, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, were found critically wounded. Despite swift medical attention, both victims succumbed to their injuries after being transported to local trauma hospitals. Homicide detectives learned at least two suspects were involved in the double homicide and had fled in a vehicle before police arrival.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives utilized the Flock Safety automated license plate reader system to identify the getaway vehicle used in the crime. Additionally, two suspects, 21-year-old Bruce Luu and 24-year-old Dan Nalab, both City of San Diego residents, were identified.”

With the investigation continuing, police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.