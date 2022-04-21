Arrest made in Jamacha Road shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — A teenager turned himself in Thursday and was arrested in connection with a shooting in which officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Saturday, El Cajon Police officers found a gunshot wound victim in the 700 block of Jamacha Road around 10:55 that night, according to the department. The victim was transported to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives determined the victim had tracked down two suspects, ages 17 and 14, who allegedly robbed his juvenile son at gunpoint 10 minutes before the shooting.

According to a report from police, "The father located the suspects and made an attempt to recover the property. One of the two suspects used a handgun to shoot the father."

The suspects then fled the area on foot.

On Thursday, the 17-year-old shooting suspect turned himself into authorities. He was arrested and taken to juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, who is believed to be 14.